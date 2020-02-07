Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853260 ISIN: US4781601046 Ticker-Symbol: JNJ 
Tradegate
07.02.20
18:54 Uhr
138,90 Euro
-0,92
-0,66 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
138,72
138,80
19:50
138,66
138,86
19:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
JOHNSON & JOHNSON Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON138,90-0,66 %