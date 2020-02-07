Web Presence: Harbortouch Offers Tips for Fantastic Customer Service

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2020 / Customer service, or lack thereof, can make or break a business. Harbortouch, one of the nation's leading point of sale (POS) system providers, knows this well. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the company has been in business for over two decades, earning a gold-star reputation for exceptional customer care as well as first-class products. The Harbortouch team offers a few tips on how to keep customers happy and coming back for more.

4 Tips for Better Customer Care

Hire Wisely

Hiring an all-star team is the first step to ensuring great customer service. Whether you're in retail or food service, excellent customer service skills should be a fundamental hiring qualification for front-of-house and customer-facing staff. When deciding between two potential candidates, select the one who's most personable and positive. While experience is great, it isn't everything. You can train someone in particular skills, but you can't necessarily make someone more friendly or authentic.

Promote Positive Speech & Body Language

Teach your staff to be conscious of their body language and speech. One of the simplest but most important aspects is to maintain good eye contact. Also, ensure your employees guide customers to find items, rather than simply pointing them in the right direction. Encourage employees to answer the phone within two rings and with a standard greeting in a pleasant tone. Remind them that even over the phone, people can hear a smile! Likewise, ensure staff is visible and available to help when customers are around. Few things are more frustrating for a customer than not being able to find help when they need it.

Ensure Everyone Is On the Same Page

Make sure your staff is on the same page regarding your business' policies about returns, exchanges, coupons, and layaway procedures. Being consistent provides better customer experience and enhances efficiency. Train employees to inform customers about the return policy during their interaction and consider putting the return policy on the bottom of your sales receipts.