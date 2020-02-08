Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 08.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JWVX ISIN: US30303M1027 Ticker-Symbol: FB2A 
Tradegate
07.02.20
21:56 Uhr
193,72 Euro
+1,66
+0,86 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
193,34
194,52
10:33
193,58
194,34
07.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FACEBOOK
FACEBOOK INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FACEBOOK INC193,72+0,86 %
TWITTER INC33,915-3,07 %