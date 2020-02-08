

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook's social media accounts were hacked by a group of hackers on Friday afternoon.



The hacking group OurMine posted on the Twitter and Instagram accounts for Facebook and Messenger, writing 'even Facebook is hackable'.



The hacked accounts had returned to normal in less than 30 minutes.



The hacker group claimed its attacks were an attempt to show cyber vulnerabilities. The same group also hacked the Twitter accounts of more than a dozen NFL teams in January before the SuperBowl.



The group posted a statement on Facebook's Twitter account. 'Hi, we are OurMine. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security is better then Twitter.'



The group also hacked the Facebook and Messenger accounts on Instagram to post a photo of OurMine's logo.



Facebook's own website was not hacked.



Twitter confirmed that the hacking occurred through a third-party and that accounts were locked once it was alerted to the issue.



In the past, the same hacker group hacked the accounts of tech moguls such as Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FACEBOOK-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de