

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is on Monday scheduled to release January numbers for consumer and producer prices and new yuan loans, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Consumer prices are expected to rise 4.9 percent on year, up from 4.5 percent in December. Producer prices are called flat after sinking 05 percent in the previous month. New loans are expected to come in at 3,100 billion yuan, up from 1,140 billion yuan a month earlier.



Japan will see December data for current account, January figures for bank lending and the eco watchers survey and Q4 numbers for housing loans.



The current account balance is expected to show a surplus of 464.7 billion yen, down from 1,436.8 billion yen in November. The trade balance is expected to see a surplus of 28.0 billion yen following the 2.5 billion yen deficit in the previous month.



The eco watchers survey for current conditions is tipped to see a score of 39.1, down from 39.9 in December. The outlook is pegged at 43.8m down from 45.4 a month earlier.



Overall bank lending was up 1.8 percent on year in December, while lending excluding trusts gained an annual 1.9 percent. Housing loans rose 2.9 percent on quarter in Q3.



The Philippines will see December data for imports, exports and trade balance. In November, imports were worth $8.94 billion and exports were at $5.60 billion for a trade deficit of $3.34 billion.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday in observance of Makha Bucha Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX