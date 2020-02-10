

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of the public assessment of the Japanese economy improved for the third month in a row in January, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed on Monday.



The current conditions index of the Economy Watchers' Survey, which measures the current situation of the economy, increased to 41.9 in January from 39.7 in December. Economists had forecast a reading of 39.1.



However, the outlook index that signals future activity fell to a four-month low of 41.8 in January from 45.5 in the previous month. Economists had expected a score of 43.8.



