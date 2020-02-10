

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ackley, Iowa- based Family Traditions Meat Co. is recalling around 270 pounds of fully cooked, ready-to-eat or RTE beef stick products due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS said.



In a statement, the FSIS said the product contains milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. A compliance officer with the Iowa Department of Agriculture found the issue during in-commerce surveillance activities at a retail store. However, no adverse reactions have been reported due to the consumption of the recalled products.



The recall involves 3-ounce and 6-ounce vacuum-packed packages containing 'Arcadia MEATS SMOKED BEEF STICKS ORIGINAL' with lot numbers 31819, 33719 and 00620.



The items were produced on November 14 and December 3 in 2019, as well as on January 6, 2020, and have a shelf life of six months. The affected products were shipped to retail locations in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, South Dakota and Wisconsin.



FSIS urged consumers to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



The latest recall is classified as USDA Class I, which indicates 'a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.'



