

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that the gantenerumab arm of the Phase II/III DIAN-TU-001 study did not meet its primary endpoint in people who have an early-onset, inherited form of Alzheimer's disease.



This form of Alzheimer's disease, known as autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease, accounts for less than 1% of all cases of the disease.



The company noted that the study, sponsored by Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, did not show a significant slowing of the rate of cognitive decline in people treated with investigational medicine gantenerumab as measured by the novel DIAN Multivariate Cognitive Endpoint, compared with placebo.



Overall, gantenerumab's safety profile in DIAN-TU-001 was consistent with that from other clinical trials of the investigational medicine and no new safety issues were identified.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX