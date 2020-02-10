

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Workspace Group plc (WKP.L) announced Monday the appointment of David Benson as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1. He will join the Board of the Company and become a member of the Executive Committee.



Benson is currently Corporate Finance Director of Whitbread plc. He previously held senior finance roles at Kier Group PLC and Keller Group PLC.



He succeeds Graham Clemett, who was appointed as CEO in September last year. Clemett had been serving as Interim CEO since June 2019, after then CEO Jamie Hopkins resigned on May 31, citing personal circumstances.



Benson said, 'Workspace is one of the leading providers of flexible space in London with a distinctive customer-focused offering. I look forward to being part of the next stage of the Company's growth and success.'



