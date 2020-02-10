Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGB1 ISIN: GB00B1KJJ408 Ticker-Symbol: WHF4 
Tradegate
06.02.20
09:56 Uhr
54,38 Euro
-0,20
-0,37 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WHITBREAD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,16
53,92
09:04
53,20
53,64
09:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
WHITBREAD
WHITBREAD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WHITBREAD PLC54,38-0,37 %