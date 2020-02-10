

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production rose for the second straight month in December, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.2 percent rise in November.



Manufacturing output increased 0.4 percent monthly in December.



Production increased the most in electrical and electronics industry, by 7.2 percent in December, while output in chemical industry declined the most, by 3.1 percent.



On an annual basis, industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 0.6 percent in December, after a 1.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the new orders in manufacturing grew 32.1 percent annually in December, after an 11.3 percent fall in November. This was the highest in a year.



From January to December, new orders increased by 0.7 percent from last year.



