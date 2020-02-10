

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - German carbon and graphite product manufacturer SGL Carbon SE (SGLFF.PK) announced Monday that its Supervisory Board appointed Torsten Derr as Chief Executive Officer for the duration of five years, effective July 1.



Derr succeeds Jürgen Köhler, who resigned from his mandate as Chief Executive Officer effective August 31, 2019.



The company noted that Derr is Managing Director of SALTIGO GmbH, a subsidiary of LANXESS AG, since 2016. He began his career at Bayer AG in 1997, and since 2003 is with LANXESS.



In Germany, SGL shares were trading at 4.03 euros, down 1.08 percent.



