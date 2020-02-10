

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia industrial production declined for the fifth month in a row in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a working day adjusted 7.1 percent year-on-year in December, following a 4.4 percent decrease in November.



Manufacturing output also fell for a fifth straight month, down 8.5 percent annually in December.



Output in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning sector fell 1.7 percent, while that of mining and quarrying increased 9.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production declined 1.4 percent in December.



In 2019, industrial production rose 0.4 percent from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX