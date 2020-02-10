

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's consumer price inflation slowed marginally in January, and exports declined in December, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.



The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-on-year in January, slower than 0.8 percent increase in December.



The biggest decline was seen in the prices for clothing and footwear prices, down 5.3 percent annually in January, while prices for transportation increased 2.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in January. Price for charter travel, bank fees and the petrol and diesel increased the index by 0.20 percentage points, the agency said.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.8 percent annually in January, same as seen in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in January.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft, fuel fell a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.2 percent rise in November.



Imports decreased 4.0 percent annually in December, following a 0.5 percent decline in the preceding month.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft, fuel was DKK 10.6 billion in December.



In 2019, both the exports and imports increased by 8.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively, from last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX