Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A115GK ISIN: US45773H2013 Ticker-Symbol: GBMB 
Tradegate
10.02.20
13:17 Uhr
2,960 Euro
+0,040
+1,37 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,980
3,060
13:33
2,980
3,060
13:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC2,960+1,37 %