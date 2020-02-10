

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's merchandise trade balance swung to surplus in December, as exports rose and imports declined, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Monday.



The trade balance registered a surplus of EUR 330 million in December versus a deficit of EUR 428 million last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 145 million.



In December, exports rose 13.3 percent year-on-year and imports fell 1.9 percent.



Exports to the EU countries increased 24.5 percent and imports fell 3.9 percent. Shipments to countries outside the EU decreased 2.0 percent, while imports rose 1.2 percent.



The trade deficit from January to December decreased to EUR 710 billion from EUR 2.9 billion a year ago. Exports grew 1.9 percent, while imports decreased 1.4 percent.



