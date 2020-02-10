

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece industrial production fell for the third month in a row in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 4.5 percent annually in December, following a 9.0 percent drop in November.



Manufacturing output rose 0.3 percent yearly in December.



Electricity supply declined by 20.0 percent and mining and quarrying production fell 5.0 percent. Meanwhile, production rose 0.6 percent in water supply.



Among the industrial sectors, production of intermediate goods, capital goods, consumer non-durable goods declined, while that of energy and consumer goods increased.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in October, after a 1.2 percent rise in the preceding month.



In 2019, industrial production decreased 0.6 percent from the last year.



