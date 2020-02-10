

HARTFORD (dpa-AFX) - Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (UTX), announced Monday plans to open a new Landing Systems facility in Fort Worth, Texas, and to expand its carbon brake manufacturing facility in Spokane, Washington. An expansion of the company's carbon brake manufacturing facility in Pueblo, Colorado, is already underway. It will invest a total of $225 million in the three projects.



The company expects to create more than 100 jobs through the completion of all three projects.



The announcement reflects the growth of the company's Landing Systems business in recent years, driven by increasing demand for its wheels, brakes and landing gear from commercial, military and business aviation customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX