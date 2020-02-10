Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LCVJ ISIN: IT0001031084 Ticker-Symbol: B7A 
Frankfurt
10.02.20
09:15 Uhr
30,080 Euro
+0,300
+1,01 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCA GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA GENERALI SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,620
31,080
16:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BANCA GENERALI
BANCA GENERALI SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCA GENERALI SPA30,080+1,01 %