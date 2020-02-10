

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank AG (DB) Monday announced its intention to issue securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital. The issuance is expected to be of benchmark size with a minimum of $1 billion.



This was decided by the Management Board with the approval of the Chairman's Committee of the Supervisory Board.



The securities will be subject to a write-down provision if Deutsche Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125% and be subject to other loss-absorption features pursuant to the applicable capital rules.



The securities are registered in the United States.



