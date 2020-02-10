

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE):



-Earnings: $217.64 million in Q4 vs. -$385.31 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.32 in Q4 vs. -$9.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Everest Re Group, Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $130.83 million or $3.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.64 per share -Revenue: $2.21 billion in Q4 vs. $1.79 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVEREST RE-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de