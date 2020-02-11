

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY.PK) reported that its net profit-group share for fiscal year 2019 was 2.242 billion euros, an increase of 6.1% as published and 6.7% excluding the application of IFRS 16.



Excluding the capital loss on the disposal of the Fujian Shenyuan units in 2019 and the non-recurring financial gain in 2018, recurring net profit Group share was up 11.1%.



The Group's operating income recurring was 3.794 billion euros for 2019, a published increase of 10.0%, or 7.5% on a comparable basis.



Group revenue for 2019 was 21.920 billion euros, up 3.2% on a comparable basis. The Group's published revenue growth was up 4.3% for 2019.



The company said it will propose a dividend of 2.70 euros per share at the next Annual General Meeting.



