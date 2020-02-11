

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marks & Spencer Group plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L) said Eoin Tonge will be joining the Board in June as Chief Financial Officer. David Surdeau, interim CFO, will remain with the business to support the transition.



Steve Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of Marks & Spencer, said: 'Eoin's appointment concludes a rigorous search for a world-class finance director. He brings in-depth knowledge of food, as well as strategy and operations, and is another addition to the very strong management team we are building to transform M&S.'



