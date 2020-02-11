The Disciplinary Committee of Nasdaq Stockholm has found that Bayn Europe AB (the "Company") has breached the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook (the "Rulebook") and has therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine of four annual fees, corresponding to an amount of SEK 400,000. The Disciplinary Committee has found that the Company's disclosure of inside information on March 4, 2019, regarding order intake, was not made as soon as possible as a result of an unnecessary long verification process prior to the disclosure. The Company thereby breached Article 17 of MAR and consequently item 4.1 of the Rulebook. Also, the Disciplinary Committee has found that inside information disclosed by the Company on January 10, 2020, regarding an ongoing acquisition of another company, was misleading in terms of how far in the acquisition process the two parties had come, and also not sufficient to enable a complete and correct assessment of it. Thus, the Company again breached Article 17 of MAR and item 4.1 of the Rulebook. In sum, the Disciplinary Committee has found that the Company has breached item 4.1 of the Rulebook on two occasions, and also that the Company at the time of these events has not had the adequate capacity for information disclosures to the market as required under item 2.3.5 of the Rulebook. The Disciplinary Committee considers these violations serious and has therefore ordered the Company to pay a fine corresponding to four annual fees. A description of the matter and the Disciplinary Committee's decision is available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/decisions-sanctions-stockholm-2020 Please see the attached document for a Swedish version of the decision. An English version of the decision will be made available as soon as possible. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=755913