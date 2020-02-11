

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's jobless rate rose slightly in January, data from the Swedish Public Employment Service/AMV showed on Tuesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.1 percent in January versus 4 percent in December. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.6 percent.



The registered jobless rate remained unchanged at 7.4 percent in January. In the same month last year, the rate was 7 percent.



The number of registered unemployment increased to 208,177 persons in January from 187,259 in the same month last year.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 18 to 24 age group, increased to 9.7 percent in January from 8.7 percent in the same month last year.



