

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Tuesday after U.S. indexes hit record closing highs overnight on the back of robust earnings and signs of strength in the world's largest economy.



An apparent slowdown in the rate of coronavirus infection in mainland China also helped underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 26 points, or 0.43 percent, at 6,042 after closing 0.2 percent lower the previous day.



Tire maker Michelin Cie Des Estb tumbled 4 percent. The company reported that sales for fiscal year 2019 rose to 24.14 billion euros from 22.03 billion euros last year.



Air Liquide gained 0.4 percent. The company, which supplies industrial gases and services to various industries including medical, chemical and electronic manufacturers reported that its net profit-group share for fiscal year 2019 was 2.242 billion euros, an increase of 6.1 percent as published and 6.7 percent excluding the application of IFRS 16.



