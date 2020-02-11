

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (HLT) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $175 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $224 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284 million or $1.00 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $2.37 billion from $2.29 billion last year.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $284 Mln. vs. $281 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.00 vs. $0.94 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 - $0.91



