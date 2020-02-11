

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $131.01 million, or $2.09 per share. This compares with $94.38 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.8% to $1.10 billion from $1.02 billion last year.



Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $131.01 Mln. vs. $94.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.09 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q4): $1.10 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.



