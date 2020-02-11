

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. (DBD) affirmed its financial outlook for fiscal 2020.



For fiscal 2020, Diebold Nixdorf continues to project revenues in a range of $4.2 billion to $4.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA in a range of $430 million to $470 million.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $4.27 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Off the back of strong execution of our DN Now program and solid momentum entering 2020, we are increasing our savings target from $400 million to $440 million through 2021,' said Gerrard Schmid, Diebold Nixdorf president and chief executive officer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIEBOLD NIXDORF-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de