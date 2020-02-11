Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913368 ISIN: US81211K1007 Ticker-Symbol: SDA 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
08:13 Uhr
34,000 Euro
+0,400
+1,19 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,600
34,200
15:21
33,800
34,000
14:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEALED AIR
SEALED AIR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEALED AIR CORPORATION34,000+1,19 %