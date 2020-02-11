

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



-Earnings: -$392 million in Q4 vs. $110 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.68 in Q4 vs. $0.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.52 per share -Revenue: $3.71 billion in Q4 vs. $3.88 billion in the same period last year.



