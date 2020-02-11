Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C3UJ ISIN: MU0295S00016 Ticker-Symbol: MY1 
Tradegate
10.02.20
08:01 Uhr
22,200 Euro
-0,200
-0,89 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,000
24,400
14:07
23,400
24,600
14:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MAKEMYTRIP
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED22,200-0,89 %