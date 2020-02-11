

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Neenah, Inc. (NP), a global specialty materials company, announced that John O'Donnell will retire as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board, effective May 21. The company's Board has elected Julie Schertell, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed O'Donnell.



Schertell joined the company in 2008, and had been President of both the Technical Products and the Fine Paper and Packaging businesses before being named Chief Operating Officer in December 2019. Previously, Schertell worked at Georgia-Pacific Corp.



