

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25.



This will be Trump's first state visit to India.



During their two-day visit, the President and The First Lady will travel to capital New Delhi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



'Gujarat and played such an important role in Mahatma Gandhi's life and leadership of the Indian independence movement,' the White House said in a statement.



During a phone call over the weekend, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi agreed that the trip will further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people, it added.



The White House did not provide a detailed itinerary, but Indian media reported that the two governments are expected to sign a trade deal during the leaders' meeting.



Modi and Trump had taken part in the grand 'Howdy, Modi' event held in Houston, Texas, in September last year, which was a community summit hosted by Texas India Forum.



