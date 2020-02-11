

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $96.93 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $81.17 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, UDR, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $153.17 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $304.82 million from $267.67 million last year.



UDR, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $153.17 Mln. vs. $137.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.48 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $304.82 Mln vs. $267.67 Mln last year.



