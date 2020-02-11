Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLRP ISIN: US04621X1081 Ticker-Symbol: ZAS 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
15:46 Uhr
126,00 Euro
+3,00
+2,44 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSURANT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSURANT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,00
128,00
11.02.
127,00
128,00
11.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASSURANT
ASSURANT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSURANT INC126,00+2,44 %