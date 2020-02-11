Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MM15 ISIN: US9026531049 Ticker-Symbol: UF0 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
19:55 Uhr
45,200 Euro
+0,200
+0,44 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
UDR INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UDR INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,800
45,800
11.02.
45,200
45,400
11.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
UDR
UDR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UDR INC45,200+0,44 %