

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - UDR, Inc. (UDR) said, for the full-year 2020, the company expects net income per share in a range of $0.12 to $0.16. Revenue growth is projected in a range of 2.70% to 3.70%; and net operating income growth is estimated in the range of 2.90% to 3.90%.



For the first quarter of 2020, UDR, Inc. projects net income per share in a range of $0.01 to $0.03.



For the fourth-quarter, net income per share was $0.33 compared to $0.30, a year ago. Total revenue increased 13.9 percent, to $304.8 million. same-store NOI increased 4.1 percent year-over-year, driven by same-store revenue growth of 3.3 percent and same-store expense growth of 1.3 percent.



The company's Board has announced a 2020 annualized dividend per share of $1.44, a 5.1 percent increase over 2019.



