

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) Tuesday announced that along with Bell Textron Inc., a Textron Inc. (TXT) company, it delivered the first CMV-22B Osprey.



CMV-22B Osprey is a V-22 variant the U.S. Navy will use for transporting personnel and cargo to aircraft carriers at sea. V-22 Osprey will replace the C-2A Greyhound fleet. Bell Boeing will deliver 48 of the tiltrotor aircraft.



'The CMV-22B brings expanded capabilities not only to the carrier onboard delivery mission, but to the high-end fight,' said U.S. Navy Captain Dewon Chaney, Commodore, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing. 'We are anxious to get it to the fleet and show off its immense capabilities and agile flexibility.'



The CMV-22B, which first flew in December, carries up to 6,000 pounds for more than 1,150 nautical miles. It's the only aircraft that can transport major components of the F-35C engine directly to a carrier flight deck.



'The Osprey will transform carrier fleet operations,' said Kristin Houston, vice president, Boeing Tiltrotor Programs and director, Bell Boeing V-22 Program. 'We've brought together the best teams for aircraft design, training, and sustainment to ensure the Navy is ready for any mission from day one.'



