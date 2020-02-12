

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks (SBUX) is wooing lovers to celebrate Valentine's Day at its cafes as the coffee retail giant has announced an Happy Hour event on February 13, designed especially for couples.



Customers can get buy one, get one free on any of Starbucks store-made drinks in size grande or larger from 2-7 p.m. on the Thursday, February 13. Customers need to download the Starbucks App to grab the offer.



Starbucks also recently launched Valentine's Day-themed merchandise line. The new merchandise includes a limited-edition Pink Heart Cluster Cup and the Ceramic Mug with Pink Confetti.



