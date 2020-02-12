Leider ist der Eintrag nur auf Amerikanisches Englisch verfügbar. Der Inhalt wird unten in einer verfügbaren Sprache angezeigt. Klicken Sie auf den Link, um die aktuelle Sprache zu ändern.

The discussion about the environmental impact of micro plastics is not new, it has been going on since 2008 the latest. However, since the Fraunhofer Institute published its study in June 2018 [1], identifying tire-road wear as the biggest source of micro plastics release to the environment, tire components using synthetic materials are in discussion. Most tire compounds are blends of synthetic rubber (e.g. BR, SSBR, ESBR), sometimes with Natural Rubber. Further synthetic components are the reinforcements, which however usually are not part of tire wear and thus are not in focus of the micro plastics discussion. However, their carbon footprint is quite high. Engineers and chemists involved in tire compound development have been looking for alternatives to synthetic rubbers. Natural Rubber, though available in many grades is not a general alternative as its glass transition temperature Tg is low (-73°C). For properties like wet and dry braking rubber grades with a high glass transition temperature are needed. This paper reports investigations involving epoxidized Natural Rubber, a sustainable rubber with negative carbon footprint and surface modified silica fillers, which are designed to offer efficient filler to polymer bonding.

Epoxidized Natural Rubber and bonding mechanisms to fillers

Epoxidized Natural Rubber (ENR) is a slightly chemically modified Natural Rubber. A part of its double bonds is converted into epoxy groups, usually between 20 and 50%. With the content of epoxy groups, the polarity of the polymer rises and thus the glass transition temperature is increased. ENR 25 (with 25% of all double bonds converted to epoxy groups) has a Tg of -43°C, ENR50 -27°C. ENR itself or in combination with NR could be used to produce tire compounds completely made from renewable resources. The carbon footprint of such compounds would be very low, if not even negative. However, to gain wide acceptance in the rubber industry, ENR needs to prove its performance is similar to or better than conventional systems. Therefore, an effective bonding between the polymer and the filler is essential. Generally, for linking ENR to fillers, mainly silica, there are two options:

Direct links of ENR epoxy groups to filler surface silanols (A)

Sulfur silanes (tetrasulfane, disulfane, mercapto) to link to the ENR double bonds (B)

Amino- or epoxy-functional linkers to react with the ENR epoxy groups (C) (Fig. 1)

Direct links have been evaluated by several investigations [2]/[3]/[4]/[5] which found that only about 15% of all epoxy groups covalently link to the silica surface. This is good enough to get good rolling resistance and wet skid properties. (Fig. 2) However, if any reported, results were not good enough to get good abrasion resistance. Even a compound adding about 1% sulfur silane as coupling agent [2] according to mechanism (B) did not show sufficient abrasion resistance for a tire tread compound.

Since its introduction to the market in the early 1990's ENR has rarely been used for commercial applications. Difficulties in compounding ENR with silica and silanes have been observed during the years and contributed to the low usage. When mixing ENR and silica, usually viscosities rise so much, that compounds get brittle and smooth processing in downstream equipment fails. The use of silanes helps, but risk of pre-scorch is always high. Literature interpretation about these phenomena include hydrogen bonding between epoxy groups and silica silanol groups, ring-opening reactions of the epoxy groups, silane-silane side reactions, direct reactions and networking of epoxy groups within the polymer chain etc [2]/[5]/[7]. One way out of these problems could be to force the filler-to-polymer-bonding reaction into the right direction by immobilizing the coupling agent on the filler surface before ...

