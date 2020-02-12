

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L), a homewares retailer, reported Wednesday that its first-half profit before tax increased 19.4 percent to 83.6 million pounds from 70.0 million pounds last year. Earnings per share grew 20.7 percent to 33.2 pence from 27.5 pence in the prior-year period.



Revenue for the half year grew 6.0 percent to 585.0 million pounds from 551.8 million pounds in the year-ago period.



The company recorded like for like revenue growth of 5.6 percent, with 2.2 percent growth in LFL stores and 33.2 percent growth in LFL online.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Dunelm said it expects profit before tax to be slightly ahead of the top of the latest range of analyst expectations, as the third quarter started well, with a successful Winter Sale across the total retail system.



Dunelm added that to date, it has not assumed any material disruption to its supply chain or any financial impact in the year from the coronavirus outbreak.



