

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone industrial production decreased more than expected in December, data from Eurostat revealed Wednesday.



Industrial production declined 2.1 percent month-on-month in December after staying flat in November. Economists had forecast a 1.7 percent drop.



All components of production declined in December. Output of capital goods was down 4 percent and intermediate goods production decreased 1.7 percent.



Durable consumer goods and non-durable consumer goods output fell 1.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Energy production decreased 0.5 percent from November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production declined 4.1 percent, bigger than the 1.7 percent fall in November and the forecast of -1.9 percent.



In 2019, industrial production decreased 1.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX