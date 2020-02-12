

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $248.87 million, or $0.84 per share. This compares with $188.05 million, or $0.63 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $81.28 million or $0.85 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.7% to $987.30 million from $804.66 million last year.



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $81.28 Mln. vs. $60.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.64 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $987.30 Mln vs. $804.66 Mln last year.



