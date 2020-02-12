Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A11662 ISIN: US36162J1060 Ticker-Symbol: GEG 
Tradegate
12.02.20
14:24 Uhr
16,200 Euro
+0,260
+1,63 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEO GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,965
16,195
14:25
15,970
16,200
14:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GEO GROUP
GEO GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GEO GROUP INC16,200+1,63 %