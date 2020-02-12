Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 603111 ISIN: US37940X1028 Ticker-Symbol: GLO 
Frankfurt
12.02.20
14:00 Uhr
180,76 Euro
-5,78
-3,10 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
182,62
186,20
14:25
183,34
187,52
14:24
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PAYMENTS
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC180,76-3,10 %