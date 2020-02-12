

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $469.5 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $385.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $544.4 million or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $1.14 billion from $1.24 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $544.4 Mln. vs. $624.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.54 -Revenue (Q4): $1.14 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.



