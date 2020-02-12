

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP, TPX.TO) reported fourth-quarter underlying income per share of $1.02 compared to $0.84, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.78, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Underlying EBITDA increased 15.8% on a constant currency basis.



Fourth-quarter net sales improved to $2.49 billion from $2.42 billion, last year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Worldwide brand volume was 21.8 million hectoliters, down 1.0%, primarily driven by lower economy volumes in the U.S. and weakened performance in Canada, partially offset by growth in International.



For full year 2020, the company expects: underlying EBITDA to decline high-single digit, on a constant currency basis; and net sales revenue to be flat to low-single digit decrease on a constant currency basis.



