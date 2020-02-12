

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) said its board of directors approved a 9 percent increase in the quarterly dividend.



The company's board of directors declared a common stock cash dividend of $0.255 per share, payable quarterly to holders of record on an ongoing basis. During 2019, the company paid four quarterly cash dividends of $0.235 per share on its common stock.



For fiscal 2020, IPG projects organic growth of 3 percent and to further improve EBITA margin by an additional 20 basis points.



