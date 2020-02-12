

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) and Babson Diagnostics have entered a long-term strategic partnership agreement to bring small-volume blood collection to retail pharmacies. BD's new capillary specimen collection device in development is designed to enable the collection of laboratory-quality specimens without the need to access a vein. Babson Diagnostics' diagnostic blood testing model is designed to allow customers to get diagnostic blood tests at convenient retail pharmacies.



The companies are undertaking clinical studies on these devices in retail pharmacy settings. Becton, Dickinson plans to prepare regulatory submissions to the FDA and other global regulatory bodies upon completion of the clinical studies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

