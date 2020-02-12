

WOONSOCKET (dpa-AFX) - CVS Health (CVS) said it has appointed Alan Lotvin, who is currently Executive Vice President of the company, as President of CVS Caremark. He will also have oversight of CVS Specialty and CVS Kidney Care.



The company has appointed Jonathan Mayhew as Executive Vice President, Transformation. He will be responsible for the transformation product portfolio. Most recently, Mayhew is serving as Senior Vice President for the Aetna Markets organization.



Alec Cunningham has been appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for the Aetna business. Cunningham joined CVS Health last year from Concerto Healthcare.



Derica Rice, Executive Vice President and President, CVS Caremark, will depart CVS Health. Derica will remain with the company through February to help ensure a seamless transition.



