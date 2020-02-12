

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two more presidential aspirants - Senator Michael Bennet and Andrew Yang have pulled out of the race for Democratic party nomination to fight Donald Trump in the 2020 election after disappointing performance in the New Hampshire primary.



Addressing his supporters in New Hampshire on Tuesday, Bennet said, 'I think it's fitting for us to end the campaign tonight.'



The Colorado senator vowed to do everything he can to make sure that Donald Trump doesn't retain power.



'It's not just about who's in the White House. We've got to win a majority in the Senate and I will campaign all over this country to make sure we win that majority in United States Senate,' he told the crowd in Concord.



Bennet, who was the first Democrat candidate to question the 'Medicare for All' concept, struggled to garner enough support in polls and fund-raising, and failed to make any of the party debates after the first two. He was a late entry in the presidential race in April last year after recovering from a cancer diagnosis, and could not catch up with his Democratic opponents.



And on Tuesday, he managed to win just 0.3 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, putting him far behind the rest of the field.



The son of immigrants from Taiwan, Andrew Yang was one of the biggest surprises of the Democratic primary.



Yang was considered a dark horse candidate, who made establishing a universal basic income to offset job losses a key part of his campaign. His campaign received national attention and popularity online, with The New York Times calling him 'The Internet's Favorite Candidate'.



Unlike his other opponents who were forced to quit the filed after struggling to raise money, the entrepreneur and political newcomer raised more than $16.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, $6.5 million more than the previous $10 million record set in the third quarter. He also managed to attract more than 400,000 donors and more than 1 million contributions.



He qualified for and participated in all but one of the eight Democratic debates up to the New Hampshire primary, after which he suspended his campaign.



'I am the math guy, and it's clear from the numbers we're not going to win this campaign. So tonight I'm announcing that I am suspending my campaign,' Yang said as he ended his bid for the Democratic nomination on Tuesday night.



'I am not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win. And so, tonight I am announcing I am suspending my campaign for president,' the 45 year old leader told his supporters in Manchester.



Bennet and Yang's exit leaves 9 candidates - Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Michael Bloomberg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick and Tom Steyer - in the battle for a Democratic ticket.



In the New Hampshire primary, Sanders declared victory after narrowly edging out Buttigieg.



