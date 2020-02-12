

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics has expanded its presence in the foldable smartphone segment by unveiling the Galaxy Z Flip. The new smartphone is the company's second foldable handset after the Galaxy Fold launched last year.



The smartphone, which features a clamshell design, was introduced at an event in San Francisco on Tuesday.



The device, which will only be available in 4G, is reportedly priced at $1,380, about $600 cheaper than the Galaxy Fold. Samsung's rival Motorola's vertically folding phone, Razr, is priced at $1,500.



While the Galaxy Fold opens horizontally like a book, the Galaxy Z Flip bends in half vertically, making it portable enough to fit into a pocket. When closed, it is a compact palm-sized device and a user can check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display.



The device has sleek rounded corners and its hinge enables the smartphone to stay open at a range of angles, like a laptop screen.



The Galaxy Z Flip comes with the first-of-its-kind foldable glass display. It features a 6.7-inch main display and a 1.1-inch Super ALOMED cover display.



The handset offers 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, and has a 3,300 mAh dual battery. The smartphone boasts of two 12-megapixel rear cameras.



According to Samsung, the Galaxy Z Flip offers smooth multitasking abilities. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens that will enable a user to easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.



The Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, in select markets including the U.S. and Korea on February 14. This will be followed by Mirror Gold in select countries.



